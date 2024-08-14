CS vows to be in field for upcoming polio vaccination drive in Karachi

KARACHI - As leading pediatricians urged parents to vaccinate their children during the upcoming polio vaccination drive in Karachi, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah vowed on Tuesday to personally visit campaign areas to support and boost the morale of polio vaccinators working tirelessly to eradicate polio.

“We must demonstrate our true commitment to polio eradication, and I will personally be in the field to show my support for the polio teams, CS said while presiding a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign in Karachi.

The chief secretary assured full support from the Sindh government for the polio eradication initiative and directed all relevant departments to play a proactive role in ensuring the campaign’s success.

He also expressed his commitment to personally oversee the campaign’s progress on the ground.

From August 15-25, 2024, approximately 1.1 million children in 85 high-risk and super high-risk union councils of Karachi will receive Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops. Additionally, 1,037,000 children aged four months to five years will be given fractional inactivated polio vaccine (f-IPV) injections using the innovative and painless jet injector technology.

During the meeting, Provincial Coordinator for the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Irshad Ali Sodhar briefed the meeting on the ongoing efforts and overall progress of the polio campaign. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, all deputy commissioners of the Karachi Division, District Health Officers (DHOs), and other key officials were also present.

Provincial EOC Coordinator Irshad Ali Sodhar informed the meeting that their teams are equipped with jet injectors, the latest technology designed to ensure efficient and pain-free vaccinations. “We are committed to transparent reporting and achieving the highest standards in our fight against polio,” he added.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho assured full security and protection for the polio teams, ensuring they can perform their duties without fear.

Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi also pledged his full support, stating that he and all deputy commissioners would be in the field with the teams to directly monitor the campaign’s progress.

UNICEF Country Representative Abdullah Fadil praised the leadership and commitment of the Chief Secretary and emphasized the need for accurate data reporting by the teams to address any shortcomings in the campaign. He reaffirmed UNICEF’s unwavering commitment to immunization activities and polio eradication.

Meanwhile, child specialists associated with the Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) expressed their support for the upcoming polio campaign.

“The joint f-IPV and OPV campaign will be conducted from August 15–25, 2024, in Karachi. Approximately 1.13 million children aged 0-59 months will receive oral polio vaccine, and 1.06 million children aged 4-59 months will receive f-IPV with a jet injector in selected 85 union councils of the Karachi division (49 complete & 36 partial UCs),” said PPA President Prof. Jamal Raza and Secretary General Khalid Shafi.

“The Pakistan Pediatric Association fully supports this campaign and urges parents to ensure that every child under five years old receives these vaccines in the areas of Karachi where the campaign is being conducted.

The polio injection will be administered by a jet injector, which is needle-free and painless for the child.”

“We also urge parents to complete the routine vaccinations for their children and to cooperate with polio teams whenever they come to your door,” they added.