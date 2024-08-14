CTO warns strict action against one-wheeling on I-Day

LAHORE - City Traffic Police completed arrangements to curb stunt performances and one-wheeling on Independence Day, while roads will be monitored utilizing an Artificial Intelligence system. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Ammara Athar, addressed the media in a briefing regarding the traffic management plans for Independence Day. She emphasized that the Lahore Traffic Police is taking strict measures against road blockages, stunt performances, and harassment. Amara Athar highlighted that celebrating Independence Day does not mean freedom from traffic laws. She announced that both one-wheelers and those assisting them, such as motorcycle mechanics, would face legal action. Mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one-wheeling will also be held accountable and could face jail time. Additionally, cases will be registered against those causing noise pollution and riding motorcycles without silencers. She also warned that motorcycles belonging to underage drivers (under 18) would be impounded at police stations and traffic sectors. The Lahore Traffic Police, utilizing an Artificial Intelligence system, will crack down on 19 different traffic violations, including riding without a helmet and over speeding.