KARACHI - Pakistan Customs seized a significant quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel during a raid on a petrol pump near the Northern Bypass area.

According to the Customs spokesman, the operation, carried out by the Anti-smuggling Organization (ASO) of Pakistan Customs, resulted in the confiscation of 24,000 liters of diesel and a truck.

The seized goods, valued at Rs. 14 million, have been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.