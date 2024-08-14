Dasht Needs Proper Road

The road situation in Dasht is deplorable and hazardous, with a lack of proper roads leading to numerous accidents and resulting in the loss of life and property. The current state of the roads is treacherous, with excessive dust and potholes making it challenging for vehicles to pass through safely. The absence of proper roads has significantly reduced transportation services, leaving people with limited options for commuting.

In emergency situations, the lack of proper roads can be fatal, as patients cannot reach hospitals in a timely manner. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that there is no alternative transportation system in place. I urge the authorities to take immediate action to repair and maintain the roads, ensuring the safety of our community. It is imperative that we prioritise this issue to prevent further accidents and loss of life.

MARYAM MUNIR,

Dasht.