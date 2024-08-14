Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC announces to hold open court at taluka levels

APP
August 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr M.B Raja Dharejo on Tuesday has announced the schedule of open  katchehries (courts) at the taluka level to address public grievances. According to the schedule DC Dharejo will hear citizens’ issues on August 16 at 4 pm at Town Hall Kandhra,  on 17th August at 9 am at Town Hall Saleh Pat and 4 pm at Town Hall Pano Akil. He will hold open Katchehry on August 18 at 9 am at Government Girls Primary School Bagriji in New Sukkur and 4 pm at Assistant Commissioner Rohri’s office in Rohri.   District officers from police, health, education, public health, municipal services, revenue, SIDA, irrigation, SEPCO, oil companies, including provincial and federal government departments have been strictly instructed to ensure their presence in the open katchehries. The local people have been  advised to attend in the  according to the schedule to resolve their issues.

Bangladesh court opens murder case against ex-premier Sheikh Hasina

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1723524468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024