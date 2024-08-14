DC announces to hold open court at taluka levels

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr M.B Raja Dharejo on Tuesday has announced the schedule of open katchehries (courts) at the taluka level to address public grievances. According to the schedule DC Dharejo will hear citizens’ issues on August 16 at 4 pm at Town Hall Kandhra, on 17th August at 9 am at Town Hall Saleh Pat and 4 pm at Town Hall Pano Akil. He will hold open Katchehry on August 18 at 9 am at Government Girls Primary School Bagriji in New Sukkur and 4 pm at Assistant Commissioner Rohri’s office in Rohri. District officers from police, health, education, public health, municipal services, revenue, SIDA, irrigation, SEPCO, oil companies, including provincial and federal government departments have been strictly instructed to ensure their presence in the open katchehries. The local people have been advised to attend in the according to the schedule to resolve their issues.