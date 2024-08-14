Envoys of Vietnam, Maldives and Ireland present diplomatic credentials to President

Islamabad - The new envoys of Vietnam, Maldives and Ireland to Pakistan presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari, during a credential ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

The President received credentials from the Ambassador-designate of Vietnam, Mr Pham Anh Tuan, High Commissioner-designate of Maldives, Mr Uz Mohamed Thoha, and Ambassador-designate of Ireland, Ms Mary O’Neil, who also held separate meetings with the President.

Welcoming the envoys, the President felicitated them on their appointment and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan.

The President said that Pakistan wanted to further solidify trade, economic and investment relations with friendly countries in all areas of mutual interest. He remarked that Pakistan was focused on boosting bilateral trade volume with all friendly countries. He stated that Pakistan offered great investment opportunities in diverse fields and businesses should invest in agriculture, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, information technology, mining, and green technologies sectors.

Earlier, the envoys were presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.