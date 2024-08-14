Experts seek media role to promote breastfeeding practices

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a discussion have emphasised the pivotal role media plays in promoting optimal nutrition behaviours, particularly breastfeeding within communities and called for discouraging the use of breast-milk substitutes.

The discussion was hosted by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, in collaboration with Save the Children International and UNICEF Pakistan, hosted a pivotal session with media professionals to promote breastfeeding practices.

The event brought together a diverse group of media professionals from print, electronic, and online platforms, along with public health experts, civil society members, students, and the general public. Notable attendees included representatives from UNICEF Pakistan, the Health Services Academy, and Save the Children International. The session featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Aligned with this year’s World Breastfeeding Week theme, “Closing the Gap – Breastfeeding Support for All,” the event focused on addressing the critical issue of malnutrition in Pakistan.

The speakers emphasised the key role of maternal nutrition and breastfeeding as key components in addressing malnutrition.

Chief of Nutrition at UNICEF Pakistan, Anteneh G Minas emphasised the pivotal role media plays in promoting optimal nutrition behaviours, particularly breastfeeding within communities.

He stated, “Media plays a crucial role in promoting optimal nutrition behaviours, particularly breastfeeding within communities.” He further underscored, “It is essential that media continues to support and strengthen UNICEF’s advocacy efforts concerning breast-milk substitutes, with a focus on enforcing the Breast-milk Substitutes Acts.”

Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy said, “Breastfeeding is crucial for a child’s health and well-being. At the Health Services Academy, we are dedicated to promoting breastfeeding to enhance health outcomes for both mothers and children, ultimately contributing to a healthier society.”

Raza Qazi, Director ACCM at Save the Children International, added that breastfeeding was a great equalizer in our society, ensuring every child has a healthy start in life. However, inequities in breastfeeding, driven by factors such as community and family dynamics, remain a challenge. Save the Children is committed to providing every child with the necessary support and opportunities through global awareness and action.”

The session aimed at raising awareness and understanding among media professionals about the critical importance of breastfeeding and maternal nutrition. It also emphasised the need to strengthen the enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, ensuring that protective measures are rigorously upheld. Additionally, the event fostered collaboration and consensus among stakeholders, including health professionals and media, on prioritizing maternal nutrition interventions. The session concluded with a strong call to action for the media to amplify the message of breastfeeding and to continue advocating for maternal and child health nationwide.