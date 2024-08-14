Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Gold rate up by Rs1,200 per tola

August 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The per tola price of 24 karat gold on Tuesday recorded an increase of Rs1,200 and was traded at Rs257,700 in the local market. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,029 and sold at Rs220,936, whereas the price of 22 karat gold was registered at Rs202,525, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. Prices of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $2,458 as compared to the previous day rates of $2,439, the Association reported.

