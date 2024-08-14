Google doodle celebrates Pakistan’s Independence day with mango artwork

On Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, Google honored the nation with a special doodle artwork showcasing the mango, the country’s national fruit. This gesture adds to the celebratory atmosphere as the nation embraces the spirit of the Pakistan Movement with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state.

The day began with a thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal Capital and a twenty-one-gun salute at provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered in mosques across the nation, asking for peace, solidarity, and prosperity for the country.

The centerpiece of the day's celebrations was the national flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif raised the national flag.

Major festivities are centered in Islamabad, with the President and Prime Minister delivering inspirational speeches highlighting national heroes, recent accomplishments, and future goals. Key government buildings, including the Parliament House, Supreme Court, and President’s House, are adorned with vibrant lights and decorations.

Today’s Google artwork featuring the mango draws attention to the fruit’s significance in Pakistani culture. Revered for its incredible flavor and texture, mangoes symbolize affection, generosity, and prosperity. They are often given as gifts among friends and family and are a staple in a variety of refreshing dishes and beverages.

Google's celebratory message for the day: “Have a mango-nificent Independence Day, Pakistan!”