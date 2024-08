In a move to ease the burden of rising inflation, the government has announced a reduction in petrol prices by Rs8.47 per litre.

A notification issued by the finance ministry confirmed that the price of diesel has also been reduced by Rs6.07 per litre.

This decision comes as a result of a decline in global fuel prices.

The new price of petrol is now set at Rs260.96 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs266.07 per litre.