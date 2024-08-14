Govt & opposition shy away of public accountability?

ISLAMABAD - The government and the opposition usually remain locked in political clashes, maneuvering and brawals but keep the lines of communication open in working relationships. The current national assembly, from the day first, has comparatively been seen much poor in its working relations.

The 342-member lower house of the parliament, for the first in the parliamentary history, has yet not been completed as the final decision of reserved seats yet not been taken, owing to “political strategies” to grab the seats. All the eyes are once again on the apex court, regarding the decision on controversial reserved seats. Though the leader of house and the leader of opposition in the are main members of the House but this parliament has taken much time to nominate the opposition leader.

The current parliament unprecedentedly has taken around four months to constitue parliamentary bodies (National Assembly standing committees) for discussing necessary legislation and other matters. Whereas, the government and the opposition has to constitute parliamentary accountability body( Public Accounts Committee). As per the parliamentary practice , the leader of the opposition were given charge of PAC Chairman. This practice is followed due to Charter of Democracy (CoD) mainly between the PML-N and the PPP. Though the government and the opposition never leave an opportunity to criticize each other but members from both sides of aisle never took much interest for constituting Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The important parliamentary accountability body mainly reviewe the audit objections of the previous government era.

Political and and constitutional viewed that this PAC has to review the audit objections, misappropriations and wrongdoings of previous two governments era (PML-N and PTI’s regimes). This could also be considered one of the reasons behind disinterest of both the government and the opposition parties.

There was also delay in the formation of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during the 2008 government. The delay primarily due to political disagreements and complexities betweenthe then government and the opposition.

The name of PTI’s MNA Sheikh Waqas was once named by the bigwigs of opposition party (PTI) but not given preference practically.