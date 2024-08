ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday reduced the prices of petroleum products to provide relief to public. The price of petrol was reduced by Rs8.47 per litre, bringing it down from 269.43 rupees to 260.96 rupees per litre. Similarly, the price of diesel was lowered by 6.7 rupees per litre, decreasing from 272.77 rupees to 266.07 rupees per litre.