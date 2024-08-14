Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Govt to amend passport issuance rules to improve services nationwide

Web Desk
12:31 AM | August 14, 2024
National

The federal government has decided to amend the passport issuance rules to provide enhanced services to applicants across the country.

If approved, the amendment would allow citizens to apply for a new passport or renew an existing one in any city, regardless of their place of residence. Additionally, applicants would be able to pay passport fees for all categories at any branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The Ministry of Interior has submitted a summary of these proposed changes to the federal cabinet for approval.

The Government of Pakistan issues passports to its bona fide citizens to facilitate their travel and ensure their protection while abroad through Pakistan's diplomatic missions. The passport serves as the sole document confirming a citizen's Pakistani identity abroad and secures their right to exit and re-enter the country.

