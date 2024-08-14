Guardian of Our Maritime Borders

Pakistan Navy, since its inception in 1947, has played pivotal role in nation’s defence architecture. Despite being relatively smaller than some regional navies, it has consistently adapted to geopolitical changes and technological advancements. Pakistan Navy’s historical engagements and operations have instilled a robust operational culture, which continues to evolve with modern warfare demands. On 78th Independence Day, it is significant to acknowledge Pakistan Navy’s resolute efforts in defending our sovereignty, enhancing regional security, and advancing global maritime partnerships.

Over the decades, Pakistan Navy has undergone important transformations, enhancing its operational capabilities for defending the maritime borders. This evolution stems from a combination of strategic imperatives, regional security dynamics, and advancements in naval technology. As Pakistan gears up to confront a range of maritime challenges, Pak Navy stands at the forefront of safeguarding national interests, ensuring maritime trade security, and maintaining territorial integrity.

In recent years, Pakistan Navy has undertaken extensive modernization efforts aimed at enhancing its capabilities. Induction of advanced platforms, including frigates, submarines, and maritime patrol aircrafts marks a substantial upgrade in operational capacity. The acquisition of advanced technologies, including missile systems and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, plays crucial role in expanding Pak Navy’s strategic reach.

Recognizing the importance of self-reliance, Pakistan has invested in indigenous shipbuilding capabilities through Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) and collaboration with friendly countries. In this regard, Type 054-A/P frigates from China, ‘Milgem’ class corvettes from Turkiye, and OPVs from Romania have modernised PN fleet with new and upgraded platforms. Indigenously, Pakistan Navy has built the largest fleet tanker, PNS MOAWIN, in collaboration with Türkiye, and is enhancing its subsurface capabilities through up-gradation of Agosta 90B submarines and construction of eight Hangor class submarines with Air Independent Propulsion systems in collaboration with China. Building naval vessels domestically not only diminishes reliance on foreign suppliers but also promotes local expertise and drives innovation.

Pakistan Navy’s commitment to combat readiness is clearly demonstrated through its frequent joint exercises, multinational cooperation initiatives, and peacekeeping operations. In line with policy of peaceful coexistence within the region and beyond, Pakistan Navy actively engages in naval diplomacy worldwide. PN contributions to Combined Task Forces 150 and 151 since 2004 and 2009, respectively, under the Combined Maritime Forces, are internationally recognized. These joint exercises and initiatives help refine tactics, improve interoperability, and enhance overall readiness.

Moreover, the evolving threats in maritime domain have compelled Pakistan Navy to enhance its maritime surveillance capabilities by employing advanced reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering systems. The dynamics of regional rivalries, especially with India, necessitate constant vigilance and preparedness. Pakistan Navy is increasingly focusing on multi-dimensional maritime operations, encompassing surface, sub-surface, and aerial domains. This holistic approach facilitates rapid response to diverse threats, which is vital given the evolving nature of maritime conflicts in the region.

Pakistan Navy plays crucial role in the nation’s broader strategic deterrence posture. Development of sea-based missile systems enhances Pakistan’s credible deterrence, contributing to regional stability and security. Pakistan Navy’s progressional development and combat readiness reflect its commitment to safeguard national interests in a complex maritime environment. As it continues to modernize and enhance its capabilities, Pak Navy is playing a significant role in ensuring maritime security, promoting regional stability, and contributing to Pakistan’s strategic objectives.

Elena Maaz