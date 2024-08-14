Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Hardik Pandya spotted with Jasmine Walia following divorce from Nataša Stanković

Hardik Pandya spotted with Jasmine Walia following divorce from Nataša Stanković
Web Entertainment Desk
6:53 PM | August 14, 2024
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is reportedly dating British singer Jasmine Walia shortly after his recent divorce from Nataša Stanković.

According to media reports, the new couple is currently vacationing together in Greece.

Speculation about their relationship intensified when fans observed that Pandya and Walia had posted similar photos from the same location on social media and had begun following each other on Instagram.

Walia, a prominent figure in the music industry, was born in England to Indian parents and has garnered significant fame. Pandya’s divorce from Stanković, finalized in July, followed a four-year marriage. The former couple shares a four-year-old son.

