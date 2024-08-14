Ian Bell appointed Sri Lankan batting coach for England tour

Sri Lanka has appointed former England batter as their batting coach for the ongoing tour of England. Bell, who had a distinguished career with England from 2004 to 2015, played 118 Tests and amassed 7,727 runs at an average of 42.69, including 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries.

Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley De Silva expressed confidence in Bell's ability to provide valuable insights into local conditions. "We appointed Ian to leverage his local knowledge and help our players with key insights on the conditions there. Ian's extensive experience in England will be crucial for our team during this important tour."

Bell will begin his coaching duties on August 16 and continue until the conclusion of the three-Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship. Sri Lanka currently holds 4th place in the standings, while England is ranked 6th.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (vc), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.