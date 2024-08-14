IHC summons secretaries interior, defense in missing persons’ case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned secretaries of interior and defense, IGP ICT and DG FIA in person on non-compliance of orders to recover two missing brothers. The court also summoned Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for assistance in the same case on August 15. The bench asked the respondents to clarify that why a contempt of court proceeding shouldn’t be initiated against them for non-compliance of orders. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition regarding the recovery of two brothers of PTI leader Azhar Mashwani. In its order, the court said that non-implementation of the order dated August 9, was apparently contempt of court. It asked the respondents to appear before the court in personal capacity and clarify that why a contempt of court proceeding shouldn’t be initiated against the. The court also instructed the AGP to appear before it on next day for the assistance in the case. The order said that the representatives of the respondents had expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of the two brothers.