Inauguration of solid waste management project in Quetta

In a significant development for the provincial capital, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti today inaugurated the state-of-the-art Solid Waste Management Project in Quetta.

Addressing attendees at the inauguration, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his satisfaction with the launch of the advanced waste management initiative. He highlighted that the project will greatly enhance sanitation facilities and contribute to a cleaner environment for the residents of Quetta.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti praised the swift execution of the project, which was completed within a remarkable three-month period. He commended Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat and his team for their efficiency in implementing this crucial public service project in record time. Bugti emphasized that the provincial government is committed to improving basic services to alleviate the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan.

Hamza Shafqaat elaborated that the Quetta Waste Management Project is the first of its kind in Pakistan. He detailed that a private company will handle door-to-door garbage collection across the city starting today. The initiative is set to manage the collection of 1,600 tons of waste daily without incurring additional costs to the government. The Municipal Corporation and the private firm will collaborate on various strategies to maintain cleanliness in Quetta.

In addition to the waste management project, Ishaq Dar and Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurated 21 new NADRA registration centers and six mobile registration vehicles. These new facilities are designed to simplify and expedite the registration process for residents in Balochistan's remote areas, ensuring easier access to national identity cards and other vital services.

This multi-faceted development marks a significant step forward in both environmental management and public service delivery in Balochistan.