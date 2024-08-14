Independence day celebrations in Lahore spotlight environmental initiatives

As Pakistan marks its 77th Independence Day, a range of government and private organizations in Lahore have organized various events to celebrate the occasion. The day is observed with solemn activities, including flag-hoisting ceremonies at historic buildings throughout the city.

One of the standout initiatives of Independence Day 2024 is the Punjab government’s “Plant A Tree For Pakistan” campaign. This initiative aims to emphasize the importance of a clean and green environment. In a commendable move, a group of children in Lahore, under the banner of ‘Super Heroes of PWL,’ took the lead in this effort by planting saplings and beautifying their neighborhoods.

The children, filled with enthusiasm and a sense of national pride, joined hands to plant more than 100 saplings and collected over 200 bags of garbage from the lanes and parks around their homes. This gesture not only demonstrated their love for the motherland but also highlighted the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Why Focus on Children?

Salman Mujahid, the driving force behind the initiative, explained the motivation behind involving children in this activity. Speaking to Dunya News, he stated, “The main purpose of the activity was to raise awareness among people, especially children, about the social responsibility of keeping every corner of the country clean.” Mujahid praised the Punjab government’s tree planting initiative and encouraged citizens to be mindful of their duty to protect the environment and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

He added that the children celebrated this year’s Independence Day with a healthy outdoor activity, learning important values such as cleanliness, teamwork, environmental protection, and a deep sense of ownership. All the children who volunteered for the initiative were provided with disposable surgical gloves, which were later disposed of responsibly. Care was taken to protect the children from the heat and humidity, and they were advised to wash their hands to maintain safety and hygiene.

This modest endeavor by the young Pakistanis underscores the need for every individual to contribute to keeping the environment clean and promoting the well-being of society. The children’s initiative serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility each citizen has towards the environment and the importance of fostering a sense of environmental stewardship from a young age.