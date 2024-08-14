Independence Day: Celebrations marred by aerial firing in Karachi

Pakistan's 77th Independence Day celebrations in Karachi were marred by incidents of aerial firing, resulting in injuries to 70 people, including women and children.

The chaotic scenes unfolded as aerial firing commenced at midnight, prompting immediate action from rescue and law enforcement agencies. So far, 13 suspects, including a police officer, have been apprehended in connection with the incidents. The arrested individuals include ASI Danial, Muhammad Wajid, Abdullah, Anas, Bilal Raza, Abdul Rahman, Haris, Shahzeb, and Muhammad. They were taken into custody following operations conducted by District Kiamari, City, and East Police.

Despite the troubling incidents, the nation celebrated its Independence Day with renewed fervor and commitment. The day began with a 31-gun salute in the Federal Capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial headquarters. Special prayers were held in mosques across the country, seeking peace, solidarity, and prosperity for Pakistan.

In Islamabad, the day’s key events included the national flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan Monument, where Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif performed the flag-raising duties. The main celebrations in the capital saw President and Prime Minister deliver inspirational speeches highlighting national heroes, recent accomplishments, and future aspirations. Government buildings such as the Parliament House, Supreme Court, and President’s House were adorned with vibrant lights and decorations, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The nation remains committed to the ideals of the Pakistan Movement, striving to advance towards a true Islamic welfare state as it observes its 77th Independence Day.