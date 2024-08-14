Independence Day message from Hashoo Group’s deputy chairman & CEO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is a land of breathtaking natural beauty and cultural enigmas, extending from the majestic snow-capped peaks in the north to the glistening shores in the south.

A notable testament of this very spirit is Hashoo Group, Pakistan’s leading hospitality services provider with exemplary touch points across the vast expanse of the country’s diverse landscape. For over sixty years, we have sought to highlight this great nation’s strengths and capabilities on a local and global scale, attracting historical enthusiasts, cultural explorers, and adventurers from all over the world. Ranging from picturesque resorts under the five-star Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts brand in Malam Jabba, Bhurban, and Muzaffarabad to urban properties in metropolitan centers like Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, luxury and elegance remain consistent throughout our valued guests’ experiences, putting forward the finest image of the country as a whole for visitors from all parts of the world.

Our mission has always been to help realize Pakistan’s immense tourism and hospitality potential and continue enhancing this flourishing sector’s contributions to the national economy, putting us all on the global map of the hottest tourist destinations. With consistent evolution of services and expansion of our footprint, we pledge to continue the same trajectory and showcase Pakistan’s unique cultural diversity to the whole world.

With new ventures being unveiled regularly, our goal is well within our grasp. The most recent additions include the nation’s first and finest five-star golf resort in the famed City of Saints, Rumanza by Pearl-Continental in DHA Multan, a luxurious PC Legacy resort at the Rakaposhi base in Hunza, and new hotels coming very soon to Islamabad, Attabad and Skardu as well. This Independence Day, we urge you all to keep the patriotism high as we stand at a crossroads in our collective historical journey. Let us make tomorrow better than yesterday and put our best feet forward to take our beloved Pakistan to new heights of prosperity. Now and forever, Pakistan Zindabad!