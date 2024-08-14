Independence Day: Pakistanis renew commitment to national prosperity

As Pakistan celebrates its 77th , citizens across the nation are reaffirming their commitment to the country’s development and prosperity.

With a vibrant future ahead, Pakistan's people are eager to contribute to their nation's growth. Of the country’s 224 million residents, nearly 65% are under 30 years old, highlighting the immense potential of its youthful population.

Strategically located, Pakistan shares borders with India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran, and boasts a 1,046-kilometer coastline that provides access to international seas. Major projects like CPEC and TAPI offer significant trade benefits.

The country’s diverse natural landscape includes deserts, oceans, lakes, rivers, and towering mountains, with K-2 in Gilgit-Baltistan standing as the world’s second-highest peak.

Pakistan’s rich historical heritage is reflected in landmarks such as the Shahi Qila, Badshahi Mosque, Sheesh Mehal, and Hiran Minar from the Mughal era.

The Pakistan Army is renowned as one of the world’s best, actively participating in global anti-terrorism efforts. Additionally, Pakistan has produced notable athletes, including Jahangir Khan, whose record of 555 consecutive squash victories remains unmatched.