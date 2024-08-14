Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Independence Day: Pakistanis renew commitment to national prosperity

Web Desk
12:39 AM | August 14, 2024
National

As Pakistan celebrates its 77th Independence Day, citizens across the nation are reaffirming their commitment to the country’s development and prosperity.

With a vibrant future ahead, Pakistan's people are eager to contribute to their nation's growth. Of the country’s 224 million residents, nearly 65% are under 30 years old, highlighting the immense potential of its youthful population.

Strategically located, Pakistan shares borders with India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran, and boasts a 1,046-kilometer coastline that provides access to international seas. Major projects like CPEC and TAPI offer significant trade benefits.

The country’s diverse natural landscape includes deserts, oceans, lakes, rivers, and towering mountains, with K-2 in Gilgit-Baltistan standing as the world’s second-highest peak.

Pakistan’s rich historical heritage is reflected in landmarks such as the Shahi Qila, Badshahi Mosque, Sheesh Mehal, and Hiran Minar from the Mughal era.

PM Shehbaz awards Rs150 million to Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem

The Pakistan Army is renowned as one of the world’s best, actively participating in global anti-terrorism efforts. Additionally, Pakistan has produced notable athletes, including Jahangir Khan, whose record of 555 consecutive squash victories remains unmatched.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1723524468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024