InDrive expands global IT capabilities in Pakistan

LAHORE - InDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has announced an expansion of its global IT capabilities in Pakistan. In the first stage of this development, InDrive is working closely with local talent agencies and engaging Pakistani professionals in Lahore to tackle global InDrive challenges enhancing the expertise of the InDrive Tech Team. This move reinforces inDrive’s leading position in Pakistan’s ride-hailing market and underscores its dedication to supporting the local community and economy.

This development aims to create career opportunities for IT professionals, fostering local talent and contributing to the growth of Pakistan’s burgeoning tech industry. Amidst an environment where many companies are downsizing or shutting down operations, InDrive’s investment in Pakistan is a testament to its confidence in the country’s potential and its commitment to sustainable growth. By enhancing its tech capabilities with regional talent, InDrive aims to bolster the country’s IT industry, which is a critical sector for Pakistan’s development and global competitiveness. Stephen Kruger, Chief Product and Technology Officer at InDrive, stated, “Expanding our global IT footprint in Pakistan is a significant step towards solidifying our position in the region and tapping into the immense talent available here. Our objective is to foster a thriving ecosystem that not only supports our global operations but also makes a meaningful contribution to the local economy and the IT sector.” Stephen further added, “Pakistan has always been a key market for us, and its IT industry has incredible potential. We are excited to be a part of its growth story. Through this expansion, we aim to bring high-quality career opportunities to the region and showcase Pakistan’s strengths on a global stage.”

The development will serve as an essential component of InDrive’s global operations, enabling the company to enhance its technological infrastructure and service offerings across all markets. This initiative is part of InDrive’s broader vision of supporting the IT industry in Pakistan and contributing to the country’s economic resilience while integrating and streamlining its IT functions globally, ensuring consistent and efficient service delivery to its users worldwide.

In addition to creating new professional opportunities and fostering the IT industry, inDrive is committed to community development through initiatives like Beginit. This program aims to provide IT education and skills training to underprivileged youth, empowering them to pursue careers in technology and contribute to the country’s digital future.

“With a team of IT engineers from Pakistan having started to work closely with the Quality Assurance and Ride Hailing teams this week, we will continue to further develop this team, maintaining a strong commitment to diversify our workforce. This approach ensures that we benefit from a wide range of perspectives and skills, fostering innovation and inclusivity in our operations. These professionals will help the team not only via their professional skills, but also with their deep knowledge and understanding of local needs, to ensure that our product is fully tailored to the local market.” added Stephen Kruger.

By having Pakistan join InDrive’s global IT hub, the company not only strengthens its market leadership position but also sets an example for others in the industry with good corporate citizenship and strategic foresight. The company’s dedication to supporting the local economy and IT industry positions it as a key player in the region’s digital transformation.

InDrive’s commitment to Pakistan is also reflected in its core business of ride-hailing services, which have revolutionized urban mobility in the country. Enriching our global IT capabilities with Pakistani talent will build on this legacy, driving innovation and excellence in both the ride-hailing and tech sectors.

As inDrive continues to expand its footprint in Pakistan, it remains dedicated to creating a positive impact on the local community and economy. The decision to engage local talent is a clear demonstration of this commitment and sets the stage for future growth and success.