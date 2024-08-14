koica Punjab govt collaborate on flood disaster prevention and climate change adaptation project

ISLAMABAD - The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department of the Government of Punjab, in collaboration with WASA Multan and the Multan Development Authority (MDA), have signed the Record of Discussion (ROD) for the project titled “Establishment of Flood Disaster Prevention Master Plan & Construction of Stormwater Storage System in Multan City for Climate Change Adaptation in Punjab Province, Pakistan. USD 10 Million(2024~2027)”

The Record of Discussion (ROD) was signed by the Mr. Yeon Je Ho, Country Director KOICA Pakistan Office and Mr. Tayyab Farid, Special Secretary HUD-PHED and Mr. Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, Director General MDA and Mr. Khalid Raza Khan Managing Director WASA Multan.

The primary objective of this project is to enhance resilience and adaptation capacity to climate-related flood hazards and disasters in Punjab. The project components include Establishment of a Flood Disaster Prevention Master Plan, Construction of a Stormwater Storage and capacity building training on flood management. The project period will be 2024 to 2027 with the grant aid of 10 million USD.

The collaboration between KOICA and the Punjab Government reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development and proactive disaster risk reduction. As climate change continues to pose threats globally, projects like this are essential in equipping communities to withstand and recover from natural disasters, ultimately ensuring the safety and well-being of the population in Multan City.