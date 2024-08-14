KP CM aide inaugurates eco-tourism campaign

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in eco-tourism, which is source of attraction too for tourists due to its guarantee of health.

He directed all Tourism Development Authorities to pay full attention on eco-tourism, carry out inclusive tree plantation campaigns with the support of the local community and promote tourism facilities protecting the natural environment and local culture.

He expressed these views in a ceremony at headquarter office of Upper Swat Development Authority where he inaugurated eco-tourism campaign by planting a sapling on the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan during his visit to Swat. The advisor also distributed biodegradable bags among the tourists present on the spot as well.

Addressing the event, Zahid Chanzeb made it clear that the provincial government wants concrete measures to sustain the natural beauty of Swat. He said that we want to introduce Swat to the world through eco-tourism wherein the role of the tourism development authorities and the local community is of paramount importance.

Zahid Chanzeb said that the aim of the eco-tourism campaign through tree plantation is not only to protect the environment but also to bring its benefits to the local people.

The CM Aide stressed that tourism activities should be organised in such a way to cause minimal harm to the environment, avoid throwing garbage at tourist spots, not to disturb the wildlife and safe use of natural resources. He emphasised that eco-tourism to be truly successful, involvement of the local community is essential to promote local culture and economy.

He said that this will also result in creation of employment opportunities at the local level while local products used in eco-tourism will be promoted as well.

He said that under the eco-tourism campaign, various environmental projects would be launched in Swat, including cleaning of hill stations, scenic areas, local welfare programs and workshops based on environmental education.

The Tourism Adviser reiterated his commitment that these measures would ensure the protection of Swat’s beauty and natural resources. He expressed hope that through this campaign, eco-tourism will be promoted in Swat and it will also improve the economic condition of the local community and contribute to the development of Swat as an eco-tourism hub.