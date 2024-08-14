Wednesday, August 14, 2024
KP CM announces Rs5 million reward for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Web Desk
9:45 PM | August 14, 2024
National

On Wednesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced a reward of Rs5 million for Arshad Nadeem, the gold medal-winning Olympian.

Speaking at an event, Gandapur highlighted the province's commitment to enhancing sports activities and encouraging youth engagement in sports over drug use.

The Chief Minister declared that he would personally fund the prize money, emphasizing Nadeem's status as a national hero.

Gandapur also revealed plans to invite Nadeem to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to train local youth in javelin throwing.

