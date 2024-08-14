Wednesday, August 14, 2024
KP CS greets nation on I-Day

Our Staff Reporter
August 14, 2024
Peshawar   -   Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has congratulated the nation on the 77th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan.

The KP Chief Secretary said, August 14th is a monumental day in our history, reminding us of the unparalleled struggle and sacrifices made by all Muslims who participated in the Pakistan Movement. Freedom is an immense blessing. The attainment of an independent nation is the result of the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam and the fulfilment of Allama Iqbal’s dream. On Independence Day, we salute all those Pakistanis who made countless sacrifices for the nation and the homeland, and who protected the ideological and geographical boundaries of the country with their blood.

Today, August 14, 2024, is a day to renew our commitment to making Pakistan an exemplary welfare state. To safeguard the blessing of freedom, we must promote mutual cooperation and goodwill within society. Let us pledge to hold high the torch of unity, faith, and discipline as taught by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, and to face every challenge together, playing our part in making Pakistan even greater.

PNWA organises I-Day expo at Anchorage

Our Staff Reporter

