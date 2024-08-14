LCCI VP demands govt to abolish MDI charges for industry

LAHORE - Adnan Khalid Butt, vice president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), presided over an emergency meeting with traders, demanding the immediate removal of Maximum Demand Indicator (MDI) fixed charges for the industrial sector. He emphasized that instead of extending benefits to independent power producers (IPPs), the government should refrain from imposing such burdensome measures.

Butt highlighted that these MDI fixed charges need to be eliminated to provide immediate relief to the industry, especially since these charges are levied even when industrial units are shut down. He pointed out that due to the payments made to IPPs under capacity charges, electricity prices in Pakistan have become the highest in the region. He further explained that while industries are already obligated to pay bills when operational, it is unjust that they are also required to pay MDI fixed charges when their factories are not in operation. This, he said, adds an unnecessary burden to the input costs. The economic crisis, both internationally and locally, has already led to a significant reduction in industrial production. Butt also noted that even if the load capacity is reduced, the additional fixed charges are still enforced, which is unfair. Given the current economic conditions, he stressed the need for relief for the industry, as tackling economic challenges is not possible without the active role of the industrial sector.

Instead of imposing such charges, Butt urged the government to lower energy prices for industries, which would reduce production costs and enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani products in the global market.