LMKR, PULSE join forces to launch Next-Gen LRMIS in Punjab

LMKR has partnered with Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) to develop and implement a cutting-edge Land Record Management Information System (LRMIS) in Punjab.

This innovative initiative, launched on July 26, aims to modernize land record management, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for landowners and stakeholders across the province.

The new LRMIS will create a unified, centralized database of all land records, including rural, urban, peri-urban, and Katchi Abadi areas, by integrating traditional records with advanced GIS technology. This robust and scalable solution will address the complexities of the existing system, providing a single source of truth for property information and enabling easy access to digital ownership documents.

The partnership will empower government agencies to streamline land record management, resolve ownership disputes, and improve overall land governance. "We are excited to partner with PULSE on this groundbreaking project," said Nasir Tanveer, VP Technology Business & Alliances at LMKR. "By leveraging our expertise in geospatial technology, we will deliver a transformative LRMIS that empowers Punjab's citizens, brings transparency, and improves access to funding, driving economic growth and transforming the socioeconomic landscape of the province."