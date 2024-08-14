Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LMKR, PULSE join forces to launch Next-Gen LRMIS in Punjab

LMKR, PULSE join forces to launch Next-Gen LRMIS in Punjab
Web Desk
5:48 PM | August 14, 2024
Business

LMKR has partnered with Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) to develop and implement a cutting-edge Land Record Management Information System (LRMIS) in Punjab. 

This innovative initiative, launched on July 26, aims to modernize land record management, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for landowners and stakeholders across the province.

The new LRMIS will create a unified, centralized database of all land records, including rural, urban, peri-urban, and Katchi Abadi areas, by integrating traditional records with advanced GIS technology. This robust and scalable solution will address the complexities of the existing system, providing a single source of truth for property information and enabling easy access to digital ownership documents.

The partnership will empower government agencies to streamline land record management, resolve ownership disputes, and improve overall land governance. "We are excited to partner with PULSE on this groundbreaking project," said Nasir Tanveer, VP Technology Business & Alliances at LMKR. "By leveraging our expertise in geospatial technology, we will deliver a transformative LRMIS that empowers Punjab's citizens, brings transparency, and improves access to funding, driving economic growth and transforming the socioeconomic landscape of the province."

PNWA organises I-Day expo at Anchorage

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024