Met office forecasts rainfall with thunderstorms in Sindh from August 16

The has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Karachi and other parts of Sindh starting August 16 (Friday) due to the arrival of a new monsoon system.

The weather system is expected to enter the eastern parts of Sindh on August 16 and persist until August 19, as per the weather report. Rain with wind and thundershowers is forecast at isolated locations in Mithi, Sanghar, Matyari, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu from the evening of August 15 to August 18, with occasional gaps.

While the weather will remain partly cloudy and humid across most of the province, light rainfall is anticipated today in Karachi, Tharparkar, Jamshoro, Thatta, and Sujawal, according to the .

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also forecast more monsoon rains across the country starting from the night of August 14. The noted that a low-pressure system currently causing rainfall in northwestern India is likely to move towards central Pakistan, bringing strong moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.