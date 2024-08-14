Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Met office forecasts rainfall with thunderstorms in Sindh from August 16

Met office forecasts rainfall with thunderstorms in Sindh from August 16
Web Desk
12:06 AM | August 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi

The Met Office has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Karachi and other parts of Sindh starting August 16 (Friday) due to the arrival of a new monsoon system.

The weather system is expected to enter the eastern parts of Sindh on August 16 and persist until August 19, as per the weather report. Rain with wind and thundershowers is forecast at isolated locations in Mithi, Sanghar, Matyari, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu from the evening of August 15 to August 18, with occasional gaps.

While the weather will remain partly cloudy and humid across most of the province, light rainfall is anticipated today in Karachi, Tharparkar, Jamshoro, Thatta, and Sujawal, according to the Met Office.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also forecast more monsoon rains across the country starting from the night of August 14. The Met Office noted that a low-pressure system currently causing rainfall in northwestern India is likely to move towards central Pakistan, bringing strong moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

PM Shehbaz awards Rs150 million to Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1723524468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024