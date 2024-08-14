Morne Morkel appointed bowling coach of Indian Men's cricket team

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has been officially appointed as the bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team. The announcement was confirmed by Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday.

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed as the bowling coach of the senior Indian men’s team," Jay Shah confirmed, ending weeks of speculation.

Morkel's appointment follows rumors that he would replace Paras Mhambrey in the coaching staff, a development that gained traction after Gautam Gambhir assumed the role of head coach for the Indian team. Morkel's experience and expertise are expected to bolster India's bowling attack as they prepare for upcoming international challenges.