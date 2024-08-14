Multiple fatalities reported in deadly land disputes across Pakistan

At least five people have been killed in the Sabzpir police station area of Pasrur due to a long-standing property dispute. The victims include a couple and their two children, along with a bystander woman who was caught in the crossfire. Police are investigating the incident and have initiated a search for the suspect, who fled the scene after the shooting.

Property Dispute Turns Deadly

The Sabzpir incident occurred after a disagreement between neighbors escalated, leading to gunfire. The tragic outcome highlights the severe consequences of unresolved property issues in the region. Police officials stated that they are actively searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting and are hopeful for a swift resolution.

Additional Incidents Across Pakistan



Sukkur Land Dispute Escalates

Earlier, a violent clash over a land dispute resulted in five deaths in the Bagarji police station limits of Sukkur. According to reports, a long-standing conflict between two groups over land ownership escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire. Four members of the same group, including three family members, were killed on the spot, while another individual died from injuries sustained in the clash. The police have confirmed that this was not the first violent encounter between the groups, with a previous altercation already claiming the lives of three individuals.

Deadly Clash in Lower Orakzai Tehsil

In a separate incident, a land dispute between rival tribes in the Lower Orakzai Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) district resulted in the deaths of five individuals. District Police Officer (DPO) Nazeer Khan reported that armed members of the rival tribes took strategic positions and engaged in a gunfight, leading to the fatalities and injuries of several others. A heavy police contingent was dispatched to the area to control the situation, and the bodies of the deceased were transported to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities Urge Peaceful Resolution

The recurring incidents of violence over land disputes have prompted authorities to call for peaceful resolutions to such conflicts. Law enforcement agencies are urging community leaders and local authorities to engage in dialogue and mediation to prevent further loss of life and maintain peace and order in their respective areas.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for legal reforms and effective dispute resolution mechanisms to address the underlying causes of such conflicts and ensure the safety and security of citizens across the country.