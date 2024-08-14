Naseem shines as Shaheens register commanding performance on day one

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens excelled with the ball on the opening day against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the first four-day match as the visitors were all out for 122 in 44.3 overs on a rain-hampered day one at the Islamabad Club.

In reply, Pakistan Shaheens’ opening batters, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Huraira, scored two runs in two overs before the stumps were drawn six minutes earlier than the scheduled close of play due to bad light.Earlier, the two teams had to wait for four hours to get into action due to wet outfield. Mir Hamza drew first blood for Shaheens as he castled Zakir Hasan for a seven-ball duck.

Apart from Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who top-scored with a gritty 65 off 116 balls hitting nine fours, only Mominul Haque (11, 15b, 2x4s), Mushfiqur Rahim (14, 27b, 1x4, 1x6) and Rejaur Rehman Raja (10, 17b, 1x4) got into double figures.Mahmudul and Mushfiqur were also involved in the most productive partnership for Bangladesh A which was a 38-run stand, which was broken by Mohammad Ali.

The Shaheens pacers shared eight wickets among them with Naseem Shah, making his return to red-ball cricket after more than a year, taking the 3-24 in 8.3 overs. Hamza bagged as many wickets giving away 33 runs in 11 overs.Ali was the most economical bowler as he conceded only 14 runs in 11 overs, picking up the valuable wicket of Mushfiqur, including six maidens.

Umar Amin provided an important breakthrough for Shaheens as he dismissed the well-set Mahmudul. Leg-spinner Mohammad Rameez Jnr eked out two wickets for 41 runs in 11 overs.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 2-0, 2 ovaers (Saim Ayub 2 not out) trail BANGLADESH A122 all out, 44.3 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 65; Naseem Shah 3-24, Mir Hamza 3-33, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 2-41) by 120 runs.