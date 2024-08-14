Nation celebrates 77th Independence Day with flag hoisting, prayers

Today, the nation commemorates its 77th Independence Day with a strong vow to uphold the ideals of the Pakistan Movement and transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state.

The day began with a thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal Capital, while twenty-one-gun salutes marked the celebrations at the provincial headquarters. Special prayers were held in mosques nationwide, invoking blessings for the country’s peace, solidarity, and prosperity.

The central event of the day is the national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad, which will be attended by dignitaries, officials, and citizens. Similar flag-raising ceremonies are planned at the provincial, divisional, district, and tehsil headquarters across the country.

Throughout the cities, roadside stalls have been set up, offering a variety of patriotic items, including flags, badges, stickers, and clothing, as citizens display their national pride.