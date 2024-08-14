Nation celebrates Independence Day today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will celebrate 77th Independence Day on August 14 (Wednesday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a wide range of festivities to highlight the struggle of national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals. While special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district level throughout the country.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

All the major roads and avenues of the federal capital, like other cities, have been illuminated with flags, banners and buntings to present a festive look.

The adorned major public and private buildings in the city have become source of attraction for the people who are visiting different avenues to have glimpse of this eye-catching illuminations.

The print and electronic media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police as well as provincial governments have finalized traffic management plan for convenience and safety of the general public.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has planned a series of events to celebrate Independence Day in a significant way, with both large and small events throughout the city to ensure widespread participation and enjoyment.

Various programs are being arranged in F-9 Park, including a musical concert, fireworks, and Islamabad’s first-ever drone show while a tree planting area will also be designated, allowing families, youth, and children to participate in the festivities.

The five-day Independence Day Inter-Provincial Basketball Championships for Men and Women is being arranged from August 10 at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The championship is being organized at Liaquat Gymnasium under the auspices of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) with support of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Literary and cultural organizations have also chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) also arranges a puppet show through its National Puppet Theater on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

The show exhibits the puppeteer’s skills featuring vibrant costumed puppets and presents national songs, folk tales, skits and folk dances to provide infotainment and highlight Pakistan independence journey and its historical background.

PNCA is also releasing the official song on the occasion of August 14 titled “Arz e Watan Ki Khair Ho” to express love for motherland. The song has been prepared with Yawar Bakshi (Singer), Sherry and Yawar (Music and Composition) and Mohrazban (Director).

An Art exhibition “Hues of Pakistan” featuring a vibrant showcase of creativity in connection with the celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence Day, was also opened at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday. This exhibition, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and artistic talents of our nation’s youth, continues to attract a number of visitors.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is also launching a Tree Plantation Campaign titled “Sarsabz Pakistan-Benazir Pakistan” on the occasion of Independence Day.

The educational institutions both private and government will also hold different activities including competitions, functions and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle behind creation of Pakistan.

The capital city has turned into green and white colour with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories to attract the youngsters and children.

Since Independence Day has assumed the shape of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity.