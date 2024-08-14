Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Nation gears up for 77th Independence Day celebrations with tree plantation

Web Desk
5:36 PM | August 14, 2024
National

As Pakistan prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, numerous government and private organizations in the city have organized events to mark the occasion.

A key highlight of the 2024 Independence Day celebrations is the Punjab government’s ‘Plant A Tree For Pakistan’ initiative, aimed at promoting a clean and green environment. The campaign emphasizes the importance of environmental stewardship as a patriotic duty.

In Lahore, a group of children, united under the banner of ‘Super Heroes of PWL,’ took an inspiring step by planting saplings in lanes and parks near their homes. Their efforts didn’t stop there; they also removed garbage and ensured proper disposal, showcasing their love for the country in a meaningful way.

