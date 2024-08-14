National Flag, Anthem & Its Heroes

When the subcontinent was partitioned in 1947, two independent states emerged on the world map: Pakistan and India. These nations were fundamentally, socially, rationally, religiously, culturally, and philosophically distinct from each other. Though they had coexisted in the same cities, villages, and regions for decades, they were based on dissimilar scriptures, beliefs, identities, and ideologies. Each followed its own leaders and trajectories until the event of partition occurred. They were, quite literally, poles apart and eventually led to the formation of two independent states. Pakistan celebrated its first Independence Day on August 14, 1947, while India marked its day a day later.

The National Flag of Pakistan was first presented in the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, by Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, and was hoisted on August 14, 1947. Its vexillographer was Syed Amiruddin Kidwai, who studied the Muslim League’s flag, and it was first stitched by Master Afzal Hussain and his younger brother, Altaf Hussain, who were tailors by profession. The elder brother was later honoured with the title of Baba-e-Parcham. The name of our country was coined and suggested by Chaudhry Rahmat Ali in 1933, which remains our identity to this day.

Likewise, India officially unveiled and hoisted its National Flag for the first time on 22 July 1947. The Indian flag was designed and presented to Mahatma Gandhi in 1921 by Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter and university lecturer. In the early 20th century, the Indian flag featured two colours, red and yellow, with a white lotus in the middle. Over time, it underwent several design and colour changes. The final version of the flag was modified by Mahatma Gandhi when he incorporated a white horizontal stripe in the middle with a spinning wheel inspired by the emblem of Ashoka’s Sarnath pillar at its centre. However, after independence, the spinning wheel was replaced by the Ashoka Chakra (a blue wheel), which became the iconic identity of India.

There is a widespread perception that the green stripe in our national flag represents the ‘majority of Muslims’ and the white stripe represents ‘minorities’ (people of different religions). Let me dispel that misconception. The green colour in our national flag represents all Pakistani citizens, including minorities, while the white colour represents peace and prosperity. The crescent moon indicates progress, and the star is a symbol of light. Combined, these elements convey the idea of spreading the light of knowledge and growth.

Another hallmark for Pakistanis is their National Anthem, an integral part of their identity. Without it, their identity is incomplete. The anthem’s beautiful and inspiring lyrics were meticulously crafted by Mr Abu Al-Asar Hafeez Jalandhari in 1952 and originally composed by Mr Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla in 1949. The National Flag and Anthem are inextricably linked. I would like to inform readers about two interesting honours of our anthem. First, when our national cricket team plays abroad, their match doesn’t start until they sing their national anthem. Another honour is that when the anthem is played officially or publicly, it obliges us to stand and sing it with hearts swelled with pride—a significant and meaningful act.

When a state attains independence, the first thing it must do is unveil a national flag, anthem, and name, which will become its hallmark and allow it to be recognised as a separate entity among the countries of the world. A flag is a symbol of a free country, and without it, the identity of a nation is compromised. Those who choose to become part of this newly independent state or stand under its flag become a nation. Nations strive to keep their flag high in the world, devoting whatever resources they have to achieve this.

Additionally, the state must grant its citizens certain imprescriptible rights. These include the right to nationality, the right to choose and practise religion freely, free education up to a certain age, and the right to vote, which will enable them to be recognised distinctively in the world. These enshrined privileges become their true identity from the moment they are born into that newly attained state.

As an academic and head of an educational institution, I have been conducting a flag hoisting ceremony along with other activities at my institution and have not allowed a holiday for the students (as is usual in Pakistan on August 14) for the last three years. To make this day even more interesting, students, with the help and guidance of their teachers, illuminate the building facade with white and green lights and thoroughly enjoy this activity. Their classrooms are decorated with green and white balloons and bunting to make this day even more special and memorable for them. The sole purpose of these activities is to inject and renew patriotism among the students. Seeing them standing under a fluttering flag with their gleaming eyes riveted on it is a moment truly worth seeing and not to be missed.

The National Flag of Pakistan is an emblem of allegiance and steadfastness for the Pakistan Army, symbolising their commitment to raising the status of Pakistan in the world. The National Anthem is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for them to defend their beloved homeland against inimical forces. Furthermore, whenever the need arises to embrace martyrdom while defending their country, they do so with dignity and pride. They are the real heroes and custodians of our country and deserve to be admired, cherished, and adored.

Let the bodies of the martyrs be shrouded with the national flag and interred with pride.

Let the stories of their sacrifice and gallantry be inscribed on their epitaphs and preserved in golden words in the annals of history.

Let the stories of their heroism not fade into oblivion.

Let the photos of their busts be mounted and displayed on the walls of public galleries, museums, and educational institutions across the country.

Let us immortalise them by sharing their stories of bravery with our children.

Salute to the Pakistan Army! Salute to the martyrs and their mothers! Pakistan Zindabad!

Hamza Malick

The writer is a columnist and academic. He can be contacted at hamza.malick0341@gmail.com