Naveed Cheema set to rejoin as Pakistan team manager ahead of Bangladesh series

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is poised to appoint Naveed Akram Cheema as the team manager for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, the sources reveal. Cheema, who previously managed the team during their tour of Australia and New Zealand from December 2023 to January 2024, is expected to resume his role following recent changes in the management structure. After the dual tours, Cheema was succeeded by Mansoor Rana, who, alongside Wahab Riaz - who took on the role of senior team manager - oversaw the team’s operations. However, both Wahab and Mansoor were relieved of their duties following Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Their tenure was marred by concerns over team discipline, leading to their replacement. The PCB has decided to reinstate Cheema to address these issues and enforce stringent discipline measures within the team.