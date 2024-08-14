NDMA issues flood alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid heavy rain forecast

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of heavy rains in the region from August 14 to 18. The alert follows forecasts from the meteorological department, predicting significant rainfall across various parts of the province.

According to the NDMA, districts including Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Hangu, Haripur, and Kohat are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Additionally, areas such as Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai, and Waziristan are also likely to see increased rainfall during this period.

The NDMA has cautioned that the anticipated heavy rains may lead to flooding and a rise in water levels in rivers and streams. Authorities are urged to take proactive measures to mitigate the potential impact of floods and landslides and to ensure adequate resources are available for emergency situations.

In a statement, the NDMA advised local administrations to remain on high alert and to coordinate closely with relevant departments to respond promptly to any emergency. The authority also emphasized the importance of maintaining clear communication channels to provide timely updates and warnings to the public.

Precautionary Measures and Tourist Advisory

The NDMA has also issued a warning to tourists, advising them to avoid traveling to mountainous regions during this period due to the heightened risk of landslides and flash floods. The authority underscored the need for caution and vigilance, especially in areas prone to natural disasters.

Local authorities are being instructed to monitor the situation closely and to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike. This includes deploying rescue teams, reinforcing embankments, and ensuring the availability of essential supplies and equipment.

Preparedness and Response

The NDMA’s flood alert comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities in the face of extreme weather events. The authority has been working closely with provincial and district administrations to develop comprehensive contingency plans and to strengthen coordination mechanisms for effective disaster management.

As the forecasted period of heavy rains approaches, the NDMA is urging communities in vulnerable areas to stay informed about weather updates and to follow the guidance of local authorities. By taking proactive measures and adhering to safety guidelines, residents can help minimize the risks associated with flooding and other natural hazards.