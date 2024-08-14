No leniency for those inciting violence on social media: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday in a meeting with his British counterpart Yvette Cooper warned that there would be no leniency for those who incite violence through social media. The interior minister met with British Home Secretary Cooper during his visit to the UK, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Naqvi is visiting the country at a time when riots had erupted at anti-immigration protests in towns and cities across Britain, earlier this month, after a false information circulated on social media about a stabbing attack on children. The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest including legal assistance in criminal cases, effective border management and measures to curb illegal immigration. The training of Pakistani police officers in the UK was also discussed.

The interior minister welcomed the British cooperation in this regard and expressed his pleasure that Pakistani police officers would receive regular training in the UK. He emphasized the need to enhance mutual cooperation to tackle illegal immigration, adding that developed and developing countries should take joint actions in this regard. Naqvi said Pakistan was desirous of enhancing mutual cooperation in the fields of border management, legal assistance in criminal cases, and curbing illegal immigration. British Home Secretary Cooper said that the UK attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan and would continue cooperation in various fields. Interior Minister Nqvi invited his British counterpart to visit Pakistan. Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK Muhammad Faisal and senior officials of the British Home Office were also present on the occasion.