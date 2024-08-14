Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Arshad Nadeem calls for national unity on Pakistan's 77th Independence Day

Web Sports Desk
5:46 PM | August 14, 2024
On the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem emphasized the importance of national unity, urging citizens to come together as one. 

Nadeem, who made history by winning the gold medal in javelin at the Paris Olympics on August 8, shared a heartfelt message of solidarity and pride with the nation.

Reflecting on his achievement, Nadeem noted that his victory brought immense joy not only within Pakistan but also across the globe.

To mark August 14, Nadeem changed the profile pictures on all his social media accounts, encouraging others to join him in celebrating the nation's independence and showcasing their patriotic spirit.

