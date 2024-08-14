Over 500 ITP personnel to regulate traffic on I-Day

ISLAMABAD - Over 500 Islamabad Traffic Police will perform duty to regulate traffic in the capital city on the Independence Day today.

Under an especially formulated traffic plan, 585 Islamabad Traffic Police officers, including one SP, four DSPs, and 28 inspectors, will be on duty.

Islamabad Police has also decided to take stern action against motorcyclists involved in one-wheeling and other traffic violations on August 14.

CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has issued special directions to all zonal in-charges to strictly enforce traffic laws against motorcyclists and take legal action against mechanics involved in motorcycle alterations.

The special squads will conduct operations without discrimination against violators of traffic laws on key roads in Islamabad, including Srinagar Highway, Express Highway, Faisal Avenue, Murree Road, Seventh Avenue, Ninth Avenue, Park Road, and other major thoroughfares, by setting up over 55 checkpoints. The police high ups have also appealed to parents to prevent their children from using motorcycles for one-wheeling; otherwise, legal action will be taken, and their motorcycles or vehicles will be impounded at the police station to prevent accidents. Additionally, ICTP Radio FM 92.4 will keep citizens informed about the traffic situation moment by moment.