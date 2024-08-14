“Pak, Afghan future as polio free countries inter-linked”

LAHORE - Chief Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Ms Uzma Kardar has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan’s future as polio-free countries was inter-linked, reiterating that until situation improves in Afghanistan, Pakistan cannot eradicate the virus. She expressed these views during her maiden visit to the Emergency Operation Centre of Punjab where she was briefed by the Punjab EOC Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal. Polio eradication partners also participated the in the meeting. The EOC coordinator briefed the CMFP on polio human resource, newly reported polio case, challenges and measures taken to eradicate them. Mr Afzaal informed the CMFP Ms Uzma Kardar that more than 200,000 polio workers participate in the national polio inoculation drives all over the province. He said that over a period of one year, the coverage in polio campaigns has shown improvement. “From 89 per cent coverage in June 2023 campaign, the overall coverage has increased to 92 per cent in July 2024 Outbreak Response”, said Mr Khizer. However, the EOC coordinator underscored that closure of schools has affected the overall quality of campaigns. Explaining Punjab challenges, the EOC coordinator briefed the CMFP Ms Kardar that movement of population form historic reservoirs including Afghianistan towards Punjab may cause virus importation. He said as a response Punjab EOC has launched registration of migrant and transitory population so that all children are reached with polio vaccine. The Punjab EOC coordinator highlighted the fact that Lahore and Rawalpindi have the highest high risk mobile population target all over Punjab.

The EOC coordinator further disclosed that Punjab has set up 23 Permanent Transit Points at key locations to vaccinate children on the move.

Addressing the participants the CMFP emphasized on developing a mechanism to monitor the transit points more effectively, reiterating the fact that Pakistan and Afghanistan were last two polio endemic countries on the globe.