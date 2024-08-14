Pakistan concerned over incidents of theft, illicit sale of N-materials in India

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday expressed grave concern over the incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear materials in India. In response to a question about Pakistan’s reaction to the arrest of a gang in India with radioactive material, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Pakistan is gravely concerned at the reports of recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India.” She added: “In the latest incident, a gang of individuals were found in illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance Californium, worth $100 million in quantity. Three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021. Last month, five individuals with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from BARC were also found from Dehradun.”

She said the recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material.

Baoch said these incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual use materials inside India. The international community seeks an earnest disclosure from the Indian authorities as to how a sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material, like Californium, was in the possession of the apprehended individuals.

Earlier, Indian police seized 50 grams of radioactive californium worth millions and arrested three persons. Californium is a restricted radioactive substance used in nuclear power plants, portable metal detectors and the treatment of cancer. Its sale and purchase are prohibited.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid, resulting in the seizure of the radioactive material. The police are investigating the source of the californium and its intended use. The seized material has been sent for test to the department of atomic energy and a forensic team has been called in to verify its authenticity. The police are also probing the smuggling and handling of the substance and its links to other persons,” an Indian police statement said.