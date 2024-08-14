Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan faces week-long Internet disruptions, affecting freelancers and online platforms

Pakistan faces week-long Internet disruptions, affecting freelancers and online platforms
Web Desk
6:05 PM | August 14, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Pakistan has been grappling with significant internet disruptions for nearly a week, resulting in slow speeds and limited app functionality.

The connectivity issues have particularly impacted platforms like Fiverr, where many Pakistani freelancers have marked their gigs as “unavailable” due to these disruptions. Fiverr has temporarily adjusted its policies to prevent freelancers from receiving negative ratings for delays caused by connectivity problems.

The ongoing disruptions have led to widespread frustration among users, who are vocal in their dissatisfaction with the government and urging Fiverr to address the situation. In addition, many individuals are resorting to VPNs to bypass internet issues and access platforms amid the current ban on X (formerly Twitter).

As the internet connectivity challenges persist, there are increasing demands for the prompt restoration of reliable internet services across Pakistan to mitigate the ongoing difficulties.

PNWA organises I-Day expo at Anchorage

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024