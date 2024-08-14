Pakistan faces week-long Internet disruptions, affecting freelancers and online platforms

Pakistan has been grappling with significant internet disruptions for nearly a week, resulting in slow speeds and limited app functionality.

The connectivity issues have particularly impacted platforms like Fiverr, where many Pakistani freelancers have marked their gigs as “unavailable” due to these disruptions. Fiverr has temporarily adjusted its policies to prevent freelancers from receiving negative ratings for delays caused by connectivity problems.

The ongoing disruptions have led to widespread frustration among users, who are vocal in their dissatisfaction with the government and urging Fiverr to address the situation. In addition, many individuals are resorting to VPNs to bypass internet issues and access platforms amid the current ban on X (formerly Twitter).

As the internet connectivity challenges persist, there are increasing demands for the prompt restoration of reliable internet services across Pakistan to mitigate the ongoing difficulties.