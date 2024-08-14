Pakistan is a fait accompli, it can’t be undone: Army Chief

General Asim Munir says Pakistan will certainly strike back far and deep if any warfare applied against us. Armed Forces will not let sacrifices of their martyrs go waste. Weakening Armed Forces is tantamount to weakening country. Unfortunately, forces having evil designs of extremism have surfaced in our country.

KAKUL - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Tuesday that weakening the Armed Forces is tantamount to weakening the country, pledging that the military will not allow let its sacrifices to go in vain.

COAS stated this while addressing the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on the eve of Independence Day late Tuesday.

The parade was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul to mark the Independence Day. “Pakistan came into being to stand out among the comity of nations. Pakistan is a fait accompli and it cannot be undone,” the Army Chief said.

COAS warned inimical forces that Pakistan’s retribution would strike back far and deep if any form of warfare was applied against the country. “Regardless of multi-layered and multi-dimensional threat piled up against us we stand united and reassured, traditional and non-traditional, dynamic or pro-active, whatever form of warfare is applied against us, our retribution will be sharp and painful and we will certainly strike back far and deep,” he said while addressing the Azadi Parade.

Gen Munir said the country’s people “are living as a free nation owing to the martyrs’ sacrifices”.

“We emerge as a strong nation after trial and tribulations. To weaken Pakistan’s armed forces is tantamount to weakening the country itself.”

The army chief said armed forces will not let sacrifices of their martyrs to go waste. “Unfortunately the forces who have evil designs of extremism and extremism have surfaced in our country.”

Gen Munir said that the base of our national consciousness is the ideology of Pakistan, which stands on the two-nation theory. “May the Almighty Allah grant us the courage and strength to defend the country and make it a successful and great example for future generations.”

The Army Chief said that the two-nation theory provided an opportunity to the Muslims of the subcontinent to have separate identity, culture and civilization. The army chief was the chief guest of the Azadi Parade ceremony. The cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy presented a spectacular demonstration of their skills in the drill parade. On this occasion, a special tribute was presented to the martyrs of the land.

In his address on Pakistan’s Independence Day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir also underscored the critical importance of national unity and the strength of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

General Asim Munir highlighted that disunity and anarchy are detrimental to national integrity and pave the way for external threats. Reflecting on the historical significance of Pakistan’s independence, he credited the nation’s freedom to the visionary leadership of Allama Iqbal, the resolute guidance of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the sacrifices of millions of Muslims from the subcontinent.

“The basis of our national identity is the idea of Pakistan, rooted in the two-nation theory. This theory provided the Muslims of the subcontinent with a distinct identity, culture, and civilization,” the army chief said.

COAS Asim Munir expressed gratitude to the Almighty for the blessing of freedom and the strength to defend Pakistan. He reaffirmed the army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation from internal and external threats.

General Asim Munir praised the resilience of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and their successful counterterrorism efforts. He stressed that despite rapid global and regional changes, Pakistan’s strategic position remains pivotal both regionally and internationally.

The Army Chief acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by Pakistan’s martyrs and the enduring spirit of the nation. He praised the collective effort of the people, the Pakistan Army, and law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism and extremism. “We have faced numerous challenges throughout our history, but our national spirit has always emerged stronger,” General Asim Munir said. He also commended the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their courage and steadfast support in the fight against extremism. Army Chief General Asim Munir also highlighted the growing threat of digital terrorism, attributing it to foreign forces seeking to undermine the state. He emphasised that the objective of this malicious campaign is to sow division and despair in the nation through false news and propaganda.

COAS urged vigilance, advising the public to thoroughly investigate any dubious information to avoid causing unnecessary distress and subsequent regret. He underscored that while the Pakistani constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it also imposes clear limits to prevent misuse.

“Those who attempt to create rifts between state institutions and the people will face disappointment and disgrace,” General Munir warned, stressing that such divisive actions would ultimately be futile and counterproductive.

COAS Asim Munir also said, that “Friendly nations such as China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Turkey have consistently supported us. As we celebrate our independence, we should also remember the people of Kashmir.”

“The Indian army’s presence in Kashmir is an unlawful imposition on its people. Pakistan has consistently highlighted the issue of Palestine on every platform,” he added.

Concluding his address, General Munir called for continued unity and strength in the face of adversity. He invoked verses from the Qur’an to reinforce the message of resilience and victory against forces of disruption. “Allah has promised victory to those who fight for justice and righteousness,” General Munir concluded, affirming the nation’s resolve to overcome challenges and ensure a prosperous future for Pakistan. The Independence Parade at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul also featured impressive displays of drill and skill by cadets, paying tribute to the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom and sovereignty.