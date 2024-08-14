PAPMA flays high-priced energy agreements

LAHORE - Pakistan Aluminium Profiles Manufacturers Association (PAPMA) has strongly condemned the actions of 40 IPPs for looting the Pakistani nation through high-priced energy agreements. This injustice has severely impacted industrial consumers in Pakistan, burdening them with exorbitant costs and hindering their growth. Such exploitation of the energy sector is unacceptable and must be hold accountable.

“We call for transparent, fairness, and justice to be upheld in all energy agreements to protect the interests of industrial consumers and the nation as a whole. It is imperative that those responsible for these unjust practices be identified and held accountable for their actions. The exploitation of the energy sector for personal gain at the expense of the people of Pakistan is deplorable and must not be tolerated. Let us stand united against such injustices and demand a reevaluation of these agreements for the betterment of our industrial sector and the nation’s economy,” PAPMA representative said in a press statement.