Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather observed in city

Lahore - Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was observed in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The MET officials said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating central/southern parts of the country and likely to enter upper parts from today evening/night. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in south Balochistan, upper Sindh, south/northeast Punjab, Kashmir.

, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during evening/night while isolated heavy fall was also likely in southeastern Balochistan during the period. Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country.

Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 27°C.