The Watergate scandal, unraveling in the early 1970s, involved a series of illegal activities orchestrated by members of President Richard Nixon’s administration to undermine political opponents. It included break-ins, wiretaps, and attempts to cover up the wrongdoing. The scandal led to Nixon’s resignation in 1974 and raised serious concerns about presidential abuse of power, government transparency, and the rule of law. People still cite the scandal today as a reminder and a cautionary tale about the importance of accountability, checks and balances, and the role of the media in holding those in power accountable especially at a governmental level, where transparency and integrity is often difficult to maintain.