Wednesday, August 14, 2024
PCB announces second test between Pakistan, Bangladesh in Karachi to be played without spectators

Web Sports Desk
5:38 PM | August 14, 2024
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to be held in Karachi, will take place without spectators. The match, set for August 30 to September 3, will be played in an empty National Bank Stadium due to ongoing construction work.

The PCB's decision is part of preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with construction efforts at the stadium necessitating the absence of fans.

In a statement, the PCB acknowledged the importance of spectators in cricket, noting, “We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players.” Despite the unusual circumstances, the board emphasized that the construction work is crucial for hosting future international events.

